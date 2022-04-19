Ġnien Konkrit: Ċikku Fenech’s Former Field In Mosta Drowned In Concrete

“As can be seen in the photographs below, one can clearly see the abysmal attempt done while creating this atrocity of a project,” Bird’s Eye View said, even describing the new garden as an abomination.

Photos released by Bird’s Eye View show that Malta’s idea of green recreational spaces still has not moved away in the slightest from its obsession with concrete.

The recently launched regeneration project of the abandoned garden is set to become the Victor Calvagna garden.

Ċikku Fenech’s former field in Mosta is currently getting a concrete makeover, with the field going from overgrown and bushy green olive trees to getting drowned in the toxic material.

“Some gym machines are ridiculously and haphazardly placed, as if everything was done as an afterthought, along a path that is laughably far too wide for no apparent reason – even if a pushchair or wheelchair happened to be using it (the maximum path width is roughly 2.1m, while the average width of a wheelchair is not more than 75cm, and that of a two-baby pushchair is not more than 80cm),” it said.

“These paths are also unnecessarily curvy and winding, needlessly cementing even more soil underneath them,” it stressed.

“It should also be noted that the trees – which have been encircled by concrete too – barely have half a metre between their trunks and the edge of the pathway,” it said.

Cement and concrete are extremely damaging to healthy soil when applied directly to it, and essentially end up cutting off needed air and water for hydration and breathability.

Such practices will therefore weaken the health of the soil in the overall area, due to the environmental stress undergone because of the cement or concrete used.

One other way that this could have been done is by placing slabs of rock onto the soil forming a pathway that does not take up an unnecessary amount of healthy soil.

When it comes to trees, cementing anything close to them is never a good idea, but in the case it has to be done, a considerable amount of space should be allowed for trees to still have good access to nutrients.

Fenech’s field is situated right next to the old mill in Mosta, with a regeneration project having been launched in recent months to see the abandoned field transformed into an area of recreational purpose.

The football pitch-sized field once belonged to the notorious murderer Ċikku Fenech, who went on the run in June 1963 following the murder of Ċikku Vella during a heated argument.

What do you make of this makeover?