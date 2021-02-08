د . إAEDSRر . س

Gozo Being Viewed As A Zero-Carbon Economy Pioneer, Environment Minister Confirms

Malta will have to become carbon-neutral by 2050 in line with the European Green Deal but Gozo could get there a few steps earlier.

During a political rally yesterday, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia confirmed he and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli are looking at Gozo as a “pioneer for a zero-carbon economy”.

“In the coming weeks and months we’ll announce our strategy to shift towards a zero-carbon economy,” Farrugia said. “This is the legacy the PL government will leave behind it. We’ll create green jobs, electrify our bus fleet and look at Gozo as a pioneer for the new economy we’re heading towards.”

As an MEP, Miriam Dalli had called for Gozo to become a testing ground for innovative solutions to achieve decarbonisation – from electric and zero-emission vehicles, to solar energy, and teleworking incentives. 

The EU’s aggressive climate change policies recently impacted Malta when it turned down a request by the island to fund its proposed pipeline to transport LNG from Italy to the Delimara power station. 

