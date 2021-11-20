‘Gozo Has Lost So Much’: Qala Mayor Urges Citizens To Attend Ħondoq Site Visit Next Week

“Gozo has lost so much. Let’s not lose Ħondoq too,” he said.

“The 19-year-old saga to save Ħondoq Bay from development to a commercialised yacht marina continues,” the mayor said.

Qala Mayor Paul Buttigieg is urging citizens to attend next week’s scheduled site visit, as the Ħondoq appeal continues.

“All who love Ħondoq are called to show their support for this cause by attending the site visit on the 30th November at noon,” he urged.

This Qala Creek Project application first surfaced back in 2006 and has gone through many stages of hearings and appeals.

The last sitting before the Tribunal was held over a year ago, where it was decided to put off the decision and schedule a site visit. Nothing has been communicated on the matter so far.

An application has been filed before the Environment Planning Review Tribunal by the Qala local council asking for a decision on the controversial appeal for a yacht marina and tourist village at Ħondoq.

The 2006 local plans envisage considering “tourism and marine-related development” in the area, with no guarantees that an application for a mega-development will be approved.

