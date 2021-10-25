Grand Harbour’s Air Pollution Is Up To 200 Times Higher Than Clean Levels Thanks To Cruise Ships

The Grand Harbour’s air pollution is up to 200 times higher than clean air levels when ships are passing through, an analysis by BirdLife has shown. That heavily effects people’s health as well as biodiversity, the environmental NGO said.

BirdLife highlights the need for solutions to air pollution from ships, as science proves that these tiny air particles have severe health impacts, but there are currently no regulations for air particles this size.

Cruise ships come and go in Valletta, close to some of Malta’s densest urban areas. Though it might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to air pollution, these ships are a massive contribution to the bad quality of our air, threatening the climate, environment, and our health.

And this isn’t the first time concerns are raised over the emissions of cruise ships in the Grand Harbour area. Last year, a cruise liner was left to spew out toxic fumes in Cospicua.