Green Lungs? Infrastructure Malta Transforms Baħar Iċ-Ċagħaq Park Into Parking Lot

This comes just mere months after the Labour Party made a €700 million promise to safeguard and create new “green lungs” for localities.

As reported by Newsbook , sources said that IM gave the reason of a lack of parking spaces as the rationale behind the shift, saying that there are too many cars and not enough parking boxes.

Infrastructure Malta has recently decided to transform a park focused on biodiversity into parking spaces in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

Works that were taking place in the area last week led residents to question what was happening, only for it to later be unveiled that the park is set to be replaced.

After some modifications to a ramp along Triq ir-Ridott, people began to park their cars in the area – which is still marked as a location for diversity on an Ambjent Malta sign.

The Naxxar local council also revealed that it was not made aware of the works and that no discussions were had prior to Infrastructure Malta’s decision.

