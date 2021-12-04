Here Are 7 Reasons Why Ħondoq Ir-Rummien Should Be Left For The Public

As you might have heard, Ħondoq ir-Rummien is currently facing threats of a proposed development of a new marina in the bay. The proposal, which initially surfaced 19 years ago in 2002, looks to develop another commercialised yacht marina in Gozo. The Qala Creek Project application has gone through many stages of hearings and appeals, with a site visit being held earlier this week in the area as part of the ongoing appeal. Lovin Malta has compiled seven pretty obvious reasons, as to why Ħondoq ir-Rummien bay should be saved from the threats of said development and instead left for the public to enjoy.

1. It sends a clear message to developers speculating over Gozo In recent months, Gozo has started to face the wrath of overdevelopment, as residents and environmentalists grapple with the irreversible consequences of it. Classifying it as a public domain would send a very clear message to these developers currently speculating over Gozo.

2. It will cause irreparable damage to marine life A new commercial marina will have unimaginable consequences and will impose irreparable damage to the marine life of the area. The water becomes highly toxic, and pollutants increase in concentrations, as well as an increase in erosion rates.

3. The public won’t be able to enjoy it Ħondoq Ir-Rummien is a hallmark location in Gozo, offering one of the most breathtaking views of Comino available from the islands of Malta. Apart from that, people will definitely not be able to use the bay for swimming or water sports if the proposed marina were to be approved, and it’s a cheap place for a day of sun.

4. We’d be losing one of Gozo’s rare unspoiled coastlines The bay of Ħondoq Ir-Rummien and the surrounding area is quite untouched apart from the Reverse Osmosis plant found there. It is one of Gozo’s last remaining unspoiled coastlines, with the presence of little to no eyesores.

5. Look at what happened to Mġarr in Gozo What’s now become of Mġarr in Gozo could be used as a clear-cut example of what will eventually happen to Ħondoq Ir-Rummien, if we allow this permit to be approved. Mġarr was once a quiet, peaceful bay, where people used to swim and lounge in the sun. Now, it’s home to quite a large amount of vessels, and the water is way too polluted for it to be feasible to swim.

6. It’s the only bay you can swim in when it’s Northern wind in Gozo Did you know that Ħondoq Ir-Rummien is the only bay that you can swim in when the wind is hitting from the North in Gozo? The months of summer often bring wind coming from the North, so on days like those, people cannot go swim in the popular beaches of Ramla Bay or Marsalforn.

7. It’s a straight-up gem Ħondoq Ir-Rummien is one of Gozo’s untouched locations and is highly underrated. Only accessible through one long winding road downwards, there’s something for everyone, from snorkeling to a diverse dream of clay caves. It’s one of the best beaches to enjoy Comino’s view, and ideal to avoid the disgusting crowds that the months of Summer bring with it.

Just a few days ago, residents of Qala, the mayor, and activists gathered in Ħondoq ir-Rummien for a site visit as part of the ongoing appeal against the proposed marina in the area. The government needs to stand up and ensure we don’t lose a gem of the Maltese islands. Do you think Ħondoq Ir-Rummien should be handed back to the public?