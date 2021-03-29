How Sad: Plants Stolen From Wied Iż-Żurrieq Belvedere A Few Days After They Were Planted

Plants have unfortunately been stolen from the Wied Iż-Żurrieq Belvedere, only a few days after they were planted. Nationalist MP Toni Bezzina shared photos of empty pots on the promenade, the plants having been tugged out of them, condemning the theft.

“The belvedere project was implemented by a PN government, and whenever I see families enjoying it, I feel proud to have been a part of that project,” he said. “I urge the public to take care of infrastructural investment so that our children and our children’s children will also be able to enjoy it.” The project at the popular belvedere was carried out by the national parks organisation Parks Malta, which had carefully selected the plants to fit in with the ecosystem.

Launching the project last week, Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli hailed Parks Malta for beautifying areas which families can visit, saying this has become more important since the start of the pandemic. Żurrieq mayor Rita Grma urged people to take care of the plants and not to vandalise them. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what ended up happening. What do you make of this incident?

