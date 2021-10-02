Hunter Arrested For Shooting Down Flock Of Flamingos In Qawra
At least two flamingos were shot dead in Qawra, police confirmed. The protected birds were found dead at sea in Qawra Point, where there are likely drifting more birds that were shot down.
BirdLife Malta said a bird watcher saw a flock of flamingos being gunned down by a hunter, and immediately called the police. Police have interrogated and arrested the hunter in question.
The AFM was also called on site, and has set out to sea to retrieve the drifting carcasses of the flamingos.
BirdLife said that the flamingos tried to land in Ta-Safra, but that they were shot down before they had the chance to in an area that is renown for illegal hunting.
