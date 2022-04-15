Hunting Season For Turtle Doves Opening This Sunday As Court Rules In FKNK’s Favour

“We promise that we Maltese and Gozitans will continue to work for our socio-cultural traditions. This is a victory not only for hunters but for all those who are in the minority and have a hobby or practice,” FKNK President Lucas Micallef told Lovin Malta.

This comes following the warrant for a prohibitory injunction which was filed by BirdLife Malta and was provisionally accepted by the authorities a few days prior, with the court hearing happening yesterday.

The spring hunting season for the vulnerable turtle dove is back to re-open this Sunday as the court has ruled in the FKNK’s favour.

“These entities need to understand that they need to respect minorities, as they demand democracy and know how to embrace balance. If one disagrees, one does not have to try to destroy and not that non-attitude in today’s world,” he continued.

“The FKNK cannot help but express its joy and satisfaction that justice has been done both in the context of science and in the interpretation of the law,” the FKNK wrote in a statement, celebrating the news.

“FKNK has been a voice for its members and has provided technical and legal advice, including through its legal advisers. Thanking all its members for their continued support, especially in similar situations, FKNK wishes all licensees a good season while emphasizing absolute compliance with laws and regulations, including reporting,” it said.

The turtle dove, known as Gamiema in Maltese, is listed by the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as a species that is “Vulnerable to Extinction”.

BirdLife Malta’s legal action came due to the Malta Ornis committee taking a vote a few months back to lift the ban on spring hunting of turtle doves, arguing that it should not be hunted due to its vulnerable nature.

