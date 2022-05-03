Hydraulic Lime, Soil And Other ‘Aggregates’: What Is Actually Being Used In Malta’s Sustainable Projects?

“Passageways are made using a natural ground stabilised material that is made of soil, gravel and other aggregates. The binding and stabilising agent is hydraulic lime,” the representative explained.

A representative for Wasteserve, on behalf of the Environment Ministry, has outlined what goes behind the “natural ground stabilised material made of soil, gravel and other aggregates” – which is being used in passageways in rehabilitation projects.

The ins and outs of what was referred to as ‘soil-cement’ by district MPs and other novel environmental materials have been broken down by a Wasteserv representative.

“Hydraulic lime is used in the repair and conservation of historic buildings owing to its environmental benefits,” they said.

“It produces 20% less carbon dioxide than cement, and it re-absorbs carbon dioxide once it sets, along with also being biodegradable,” they outlined.

Apart from that, it “requires less energy during its production as lime is produced at a temperature of around 900°C while cement is produced at over 1,200°C”.

Asked where these materials are being sourced for such projects, it was clarified that the natural materials, including soil and gravel, are being obtained from Malta.

The hydraulic lime, on the other hand, is sourced directly from Italy, and all the materials are then mixed together to create the formula.

This comes following questions sent by Lovin Malta to enquire about the materials which are being used for sustainable projects after alarms were raised over the excessive use of concrete in natural areas.

