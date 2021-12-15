‘I Can’t Understand How They Would Just Move Rocks To The Side’: PN Politicians On Mellieħa Hill

Cutajar reached out to Lovin Malta after the parliamentary question, saying that he “cannot understand how dangerous rocks are just moved to the side of the road”.

Cutajar had previously brought up the matter in a parliamentary question, where the answer was as follows: “Although the Selmun Hill is an arterial road, an inspection was done on 3rd December and it resulted that there are no rocks or trees which could pose a danger for drivers. There were also some big rocks as a result of the past storm and they were moved to the side to remove any danger.”

This comes following an article published last week which pointed out how the massive trees alongside the Mellieħa hill going up to Selmun are unstable, as well as rocks on the side of the road, which could potentially pose a danger to drivers.

Nationalist MP Robert Cutajar and candidate Ivan Castillo have lamented over the lack of action being taken to address the dangers found alongside the Mellieħa hill.

“In my parliamentary question, I made sure to make it clear that everything should be done according to the law, and not that we resort to cutting the trees off as a quick fix.”

“The dangers there are obvious and anyone can see them,” he said.

“Given the bad weather, it’s the authorities’ responsibility to ensure that any sources of danger are removed and that urgent action is taken in the best interest of the drivers that frequent the road on a daily basis. This can be done without any negative impacts on the environment,” he continued.

Castillo also expressed his disappointment at the way the matter was being handled, and the lack of attention it was given.

“When it comes to the environment the Government continues to fail to show how they can retain what we have, let alone create new green open areas. This is a tragedy waiting to happen and it is in plain sight,” he said.

Apart from that, we should be acting on this to make sure that we do not end up losing the beautiful trees that make up the side of the road. Erecting a rubble wall and removing any loose rocks that have been left on the side would be a good way of starting.

Castillo also made reference to the intense storms that Malta experienced in the last week, and how we seem to be lacking preparation for them.

“The last storm showed us all how ill-prepared we are as many Government entities are still struggling to recuperate, today there are still rubble walls in Selmun hill that need to be repaired, let alone the building of new walls to protect these beautiful trees,” he lamented.

Castillo concluded by saying that “rubble walls are needed as soon as possible”.

Cutajar also pointed out that there is another wall that has collapsed, as well as another one that is very close to collapsing.

What do you make of this?