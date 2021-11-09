‘I Was Not Informed Of The PA’s Decision To Remove Objections From Public View,’ Says Aaron Farrugia
Minister for the Environment Aaron Farrugia has just clarified that he was not notified of the decision that was just taken by the Planning Authority.
This comes after the Planning Authority decided to limit access to public objections, following a memo that was circulated internally, earlier today.
“The Minister was not informed of this decision by the PA,” a spokesperson told Lovin Malta.
“He strongly believes that the PA should be transparent in its work, and has asked the PA and IDPC for an explanation.”
Lovin Malta also contacted the Planning Authority directly for an explanation, but no response on the matter has been given so far.
More updates as we get them.
Do you think the decision should be revoked?