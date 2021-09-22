Ian Borg’s Ministry Appeals Hefty €100,000 Fine For Uprooting Trees Without Permit

Ian Borg’s ministry will be appealing a €100,000 fine for uprooting trees without a permit, Times of Malta reported.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) had issued the hefty fine last week, after work at Ta’ Qali was being one without environmental authorisation.

ERA said it had been presented with an application to uproot trees at Ta’ Qali for the development of a new concert area in the vicinity of the park, but the works on the site had already begun by the time the board could review the application.

The environmental permit for the remaining works with a bank guarantee of €174,000, the fine, and the order for 675 trees to be planted.

The fine was handed out to Transport Minister Ian Borg’s Infrastructure Ministry.