Ian Borg’s Ministry Appeals Hefty €100,000 Fine For Uprooting Trees Without Permit
Ian Borg’s ministry will be appealing a €100,000 fine for uprooting trees without a permit, Times of Malta reported.
The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) had issued the hefty fine last week, after work at Ta’ Qali was being one without environmental authorisation.
ERA said it had been presented with an application to uproot trees at Ta’ Qali for the development of a new concert area in the vicinity of the park, but the works on the site had already begun by the time the board could review the application.
The environmental permit for the remaining works with a bank guarantee of €174,000, the fine, and the order for 675 trees to be planted.
The fine was handed out to Transport Minister Ian Borg’s Infrastructure Ministry.
The coordinator of the project, Valletta Cultural Agency head Jason Micallef, said that an appeal would be filed by Borg’s ministry in the coming days. He said “the project saying it would have a positive environmental impact once completed”.
It is not the first time that Borg’s ministry has uprooted trees in the last few years, and it has received plenty of criticism since the Central Link roadworks project took off, for which many trees were replaced with asphalt.
Entities falling under Borg’s ministry have already faced several fines for acts of “environmental vandalism”, according to the ERA, uprooting trees and acting without permits.
Do you think the fine matches the amount of damage done?