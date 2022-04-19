Iconic 1938 Birkirkara Townhouse Set To Be Demolished And Replaced By Office Block

The proposed development includes the felling of trees situated within the house’s garden, that lays within an ODZ area, with the site touching upon both a Category 1 Settelment ODZ area and a Development permitting area.

The house is situated alongside the Triq Dun Karm, also touching upon a narrow alley called Triq it-Tiġieġ and Triq San Ġiljan, a road which is relatively still unbuilt.

A 1938 townhouse overlooking the Birkirkara bypass is set to be demolished to make way for a new four-storey block of offices.

“With regards to the proposed take up of the garden, the Superintendence and CHAC recommend that the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) be consulted on the matter, as the site is located in a Category 1 Settlement Outside the Development Zone,” the Superintedence for Cultural Heritage said.

From the available documents, it seems that four mature Pine trees will be uprooted, while nine fruit plants will be transplanted.

The area is also located within an ODZ site, essentially acting as a buffer zone between the already quite built-up area next to Mater Dei and the busy bypass.

The development application is proposing the demolition of the existing building, construction of 3 levels of basement parking, 4 floors of Class 4A offices, 2 levels of which are receded, the proposal of a new slipway road and proposed retention of the façade and front garden overlooking Triq San Ġiljan including part of the existing building which will be integrated with the development.

While the site is situated within a residential area, with the buildings lining up Triq San Ġiljan all not exceeding more than two storeys of height, commercial development is being proposed, which would alter the overall character of the street.

The application is currently awaiting recommendation.

Image credit: Kappa Vision

