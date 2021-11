Illegal Concrete Works Pop Up In ODZ Area In Tal-Kantra, Gozo

Illegal works have popped up in the area known as Tal-Kantra in Gozo, within ODZ land and a site of ecological importance.

Lovin Malta contacted the Planning Authority to enquire on whether a permit has been issued for these works, and it confirmed that no permit was ever approved, therefore rendering the works illegal.

The matter was flagged by independent political candidate Arnold Cassola, who took to Facebook to share images of the concrete amid the breathtaking views of the area.

He questioned, “what is all this concrete?” as no approved permit seems to be available for the works taking place.

Sources told Lovin Malta that the illegal works actually started last August, but the concrete was placed only recently.