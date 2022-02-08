In Photos: FKNK Calls Out Vandalism, Stealing Of Signs, And Trash In Aħrax Nature Reserve
Malta’s hunting lobby FKNK has called out the presence of vandalism, trash and stealing of recently erected signs from the Aħrax Nature Reserve.
Photos captured recently portray rampant vandalism in an area earmarked for conservation, which ranges from broken trees to remains of fires.
“Last week we erected signs outlining various spaces, during the night they had already removed the signs indicating the parking area. The damage that we then saw after just one weekend, especially onto the trees, was catastrophic,” FKNK President Lucas Micallef told Lovin Malta.
“Some of the trees vandalised are also protected by law, as well as the various bonfires that could have led to disastrous outcomes,” he explained.
“The photos clearly show the occurring vandalism, fires, damage inflicted onto trees and agricultural land, the stealing of signs that were erected by authorities only a week ago, and trash left lying around everywhere, left behind by people that came up for the recreational time during the weekend,” the FKNK said in a press release.
The area was signed over to the FKNK a little over a year ago when guardianship was given so that the site can be overlooked and kept up.
“This type of vandalism and vindictive damage, that is found almost after every weekend, in both Aħrax and Miżieb, has been going on for around 36 years,” it stressed.
“This is also clear evidence that the general public does indeed have access to these reserves, in contrary to other reserves that have been bolted up with chains,” it continued.
The FKNK is therefore appealing for the relative authorities to step in and appoint some Conservation Officers as it was originally stipulated within the guardianship agreement.
It even said that prior to the new signs being erected, CCTV needs to be installed within the area so that the site can be overlooked properly.
“The FKNK is also appealing for the Police Commissioner for more surveillance within the areas of Aħrax and Miżieb, especially over the weekend,” it said.
The FKNK concluded by appealing to the public that frequently visits the reserves, to be more prudent and have respect towards the surrounding natural environment, also reminding people that our natural environment is every Maltese citizen’s at the end of the day.
