In Photos: FKNK Calls Out Vandalism, Stealing Of Signs, And Trash In Aħrax Nature Reserve

Malta’s hunting lobby FKNK has called out the presence of vandalism, trash and stealing of recently erected signs from the Aħrax Nature Reserve.

Photos captured recently portray rampant vandalism in an area earmarked for conservation, which ranges from broken trees to remains of fires.

“Last week we erected signs outlining various spaces, during the night they had already removed the signs indicating the parking area. The damage that we then saw after just one weekend, especially onto the trees, was catastrophic,” FKNK President Lucas Micallef told Lovin Malta.

“Some of the trees vandalised are also protected by law, as well as the various bonfires that could have led to disastrous outcomes,” he explained.

“The photos clearly show the occurring vandalism, fires, damage inflicted onto trees and agricultural land, the stealing of signs that were erected by authorities only a week ago, and trash left lying around everywhere, left behind by people that came up for the recreational time during the weekend,” the FKNK said in a press release.