Jerma Hotel To Be Transformed Into ‘God Willing’ Eight-Storey Complex With 500 Hotel Rooms

It looks like Rabat’s Grand Hotel Verdala isn’t the only iconic abandoned hotel that is facing demolition.

The former Jerma Palace Hotel in Marsaskala is set to be redeveloped into an eight-storey hotel with 500 rooms, 130 residential apartments, and a public square in front of St. Thomas Tower.

Behind the plans is construction magnet Joseph Portelli, who told Times of Malta it’s going to be a “wow-project, God willing”.

“I can’t wait to show people the design of the project, it’s beautiful,” he added.

The complex will be rising 9 metres over the St. Thomas Tower, as the Jerma Palace Hotel development is limited to 32 metres above sea level. That would make for about 8 storeys in total, MaltaToday speculated.

The original Jerma Palace opened in 1982 and closed down in 2007. Since then, the building has been left abandoned while many speculated about its future.