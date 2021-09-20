Jerma Hotel To Be Transformed Into ‘God Willing’ Eight-Storey Complex With 500 Hotel Rooms
It looks like Rabat’s Grand Hotel Verdala isn’t the only iconic abandoned hotel that is facing demolition.
The former Jerma Palace Hotel in Marsaskala is set to be redeveloped into an eight-storey hotel with 500 rooms, 130 residential apartments, and a public square in front of St. Thomas Tower.
Behind the plans is construction magnet Joseph Portelli, who told Times of Malta it’s going to be a “wow-project, God willing”.
“I can’t wait to show people the design of the project, it’s beautiful,” he added.
The complex will be rising 9 metres over the St. Thomas Tower, as the Jerma Palace Hotel development is limited to 32 metres above sea level. That would make for about 8 storeys in total, MaltaToday speculated.
The original Jerma Palace opened in 1982 and closed down in 2007. Since then, the building has been left abandoned while many speculated about its future.
Portelli said the hotel will be operated by an international company, but has not disclosed the name. He claims the new project will not be high-rise, but it will blend in with the beautiful surroundings and traditional buildings instead.
The complex will include a central plaza and landscaped, public open spaces to reintroduce a visual link between the historic tower and the sea. “For the first time in many years, people will be able to view the sea from the tower.”
“The project will blend in with the beautiful surrounding traditional buildings, shops and restaurants, and we are planning a huge square in front of St Thomas Tower, which will be able to hold large public events,” Portelli said.
He also said they chose a design by a Maltese architect, “because he envisioned the concept differently to all the others.”
Despite saying he has no involvement in the Marsaskala yacht marina plans whatsoever, he agrees with the construction of a marina because “it will contribute greatly to the economy and aesthetic of the south of Malta”.
