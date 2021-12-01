Joint Monitoring Board For Miżieb And Aħrax Was Never Set Up, FKNK And Mellieħa Local Council Confirm

The Mellieħa local council and Malta’s hunting lobby FKNK have confirmed that a joint monitoring board with regards to the Miżieb contract was never set up. This development comes soon after a Lovin Malta investigation into allegations that the handover contract was being breached by the FKNK, who holds guardianship over the Miżieb and Aħrax woodlands. “No member was ever asked to be on the board, as it has not been created by the Lands Authority,” PN Councillor Ivan Castillo told Lovin Malta.

The FKNK’s President Lucas Micallef also confirmed that the board has not been set up. In the Miżieb And Aħrax contract which was signed between FKNK and the Lands Authority, it is clearly outlined that a joint monitoring board had to be set up. Section nine of the contract, titled Governance, stipulates the setting up of this board, which will be there to aid in monitoring and managing the area. “The Parties shall set up a Joint Monitoring Board which shall be responsible for exercising oversight, monitoring, and control over the achievement of the specific standards of maintenance and upkeep of the Site and to notify the parties on any departures from agreed standards,” the contract reads.

The board is to be formed by a Chairperson appointed by the grantor, and six other members, with the grantor and the Mellieha local council appointing a member each, whereas the Ministry responsible for the Lands Authority and the Guardian shall appoint two members each. The two representatives appointed by the FKNK shall represent the areas of Miżieb and Aħrax respectively. The contract also speaks of commitment to follow the vision and the work plan structure, as agreed upon and defined in the Project Plan section of the agreement. It also stipulates that an annual report must be generated at the end of every calendar year, as well as an annual plan for the following year. Lovin Malta has also contacted the Lands Authority for clarification on the matter and is still awaiting a reply. The contract was signed back in October 2020, and a year on questions are being raised on its requirements’ fulfillment. What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Maltese Farmers Want Permanent Aid Mechanism Set Up As Gale Force Winds Wreak Havoc On Crops