Joseph Portelli’s Illegal Excavation Works In Qala Halted By Planning Authority

The Planning Authority has halted Joseph Portelli’s illegal excavation works in Qala, which were flagged earlier this week.

The Planning Authority confirmed that no permit had been issued for the works taking place, situated next to his massive controversial apartment block project in Ta’ Kassja.

“All works on this part of the development have been stopped yesterday morning as soon as the Planning Authority was alerted and a warning notice has been issued,” a PA spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

“Excavation works on adjacent ODZ are partly approved, however extent of excavations proceeded beyond what was permitted,” they confirmed.

“The instructions to stop works on this part of the development have been adhered to and the machinery has been removed from the site,” they explained.

The development is being opposed by a large number of residents, as well as civil society groups, all of whom have expressed their despair at the fact that nobody appears to be able, or willing, to enforce the law with Portelli.

The 64 flat-project has been opposed by the Qala Local Council and two environmental NGOs, Moviment Graffitti and Din L-Art Helwa, for which they filed an appeal.

Moviment Graffitti had also criticised the authorities for not taking action earlier this week.

Check out Lovin Malta’s Planning Web, the country’s first transparent and open platform letting you look at the ins and outs of Malta’s urban planning sector.

What do you make of this?