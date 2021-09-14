KONKOS: A Once Country Road In Ħal Għaxaq Now Drowned In Concrete

A quaint country road in Ħal Għaxaq got quite the transformation over the last few days with what used to be a green passageway now converted into a single slab of concrete. Photos shared by a resident on a local environmental platform garnered a flux of angry reactions, with people describing the sight as a complete ruin. “Another country lane that once full of grass and flowers flourishing all over its entire length during the winter season now gets the concrete treatment,” said the local that shared the photos.

“That path is worrying, if you see where the concrete stops it looks like it’s half-finished, we hope that the rest of the path doesn’t get the same treatment,” the resident told Lovin Malta. The resident also uploaded photos of how the lane was previously, showing a beautiful lush green path-way with flowers and grass.

Covering up country lanes can be seriously damaging towards the water table and the natural course of water, especially when it rains. The possible changes in the water table levels and soil moisture conditions are expected as a result of environmental change. “Country lanes should be left in their original state not ruined by layers of concrete. It makes me so depressed seeing all this ruin. You can’t even enjoy a walk down a Country Lane,” said another environmentalist.

Other reactions to the photographs were mainly shock, disgust, and disappointment. What do you make of this?

