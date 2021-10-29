KONKOS: Marsaskala Trees Minding Their Own Business Drowned In Concrete

The matter was flagged by independent political candidate Arnold Cassola, who took to Facebook to share images of the concreted trees.

The concrete was applied directly to the tree trunks, which would affect growth and most probably kill the tree in the long run.

A number of trees alongside a road leading to Marsaskala from Żabbar were pretty much buried alive under a thick layer of concrete.

“Marsaskala to Żabbar: how to bury trees in konkos. Prosit Ministru,” his caption read.

A number of environmentalists criticised the act, which is not a foreign one in Malta as trees are often drowned in concrete in this way.

“And then we wonder why our streets are flooding! And all the water is being wasted instead of replenishing the water table,” said one.

“They need nutrition, sun, wind, mulch, and also AIR to their roots and soil,” another one emphasised.

Some also pointed out how the concrete restricts water access and paves the way for climate change assisting a painful death as part of the desertification of Malta.

Apparently, the local council of Żabbar was notified about this, but nothing was done.

