Large Numbers Of Dead Fish At Chadwick Lakes Have Likely Dried Up Due To Evaporating Waters

The large number of fish that were found dead at the Chadwick Lakes yesterday appear to have died due to warm, evaporating waters, the Environment and Resources Agency (ERA) said.

Following reports of a number of dead fish at the Chadwick Lakes, ERA states it is looking into the matter.

Initial assessments indicate that it is likely that the water evaporated due to the dry season, which affects alien fish and freshwater animals introduced to the valley ponds.

“This is most often the case, as such animals are not native to the dry Mediterranean summer and as a result cannot survive the hot and dry summer conditions,” ERA said.

The ERA also reminds the public not to release any aquarium fish and other animals in local freshwaters, as they are not adapted to Maltese climates and end up affecting native species of importance.

