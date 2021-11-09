د . إAEDSRر . س

Leading Mellieħa Hotel Announces Massive €6.5 Million Expansion Project

A leading hotel in Mellieħa, The Maritim Antonine hotel and spa, has just announced a massive 6.5 million euro expansion project.

The expansion project will include the construction of 59 new rooms, in addition to the restoration of existing rooms available, as well as three other new rooms.

This was announced in a press conference by the Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection, Clayton Bartolo.

“It is satisfactory to see the hospitality sector not just recovering, but also expanding, to offer more efficiency and high quality,” the Minister said. 

Bartolo also remarked that this investment will help in achieving higher standards of quality, to attract more tourists to our island.

He concluded by saying that an investment such as this one continues to compliment the works being done towards improving Mellieħa as a tourist hub.

