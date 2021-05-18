د . إAEDSRر . س

LIVE BLOG: Good Luck Destiny! 🇲🇹 Dave & Tim’s Running Commentary From The Eurovision Semi-Finals

Aaaand we are live!

After last year’s postponed edition, it’s finally time for the Eurovision Song Contest to return to our screens… and for beloved Maltese starlet Destiny Chukunyere to try and bring it home for the first time in the island’s history.

Tune in below for not just the official YouTube live stream, but also Lovin Malta’s Dave and Tim liveblogging the whole thing.

Buckle up; it’s going to get good.

Meanwhile, for an extra dose of Eurovision featuring one of Malta’s OGs, tune in to our live show featuring Matt and the one and only Eileen Montesin on Lovin Malta’s Instagram account.

