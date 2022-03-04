Live Interview At 5:30pm: Andre Callus From Moviment Graffitti To Appear On Lovin Daily

Environmental activist Andre Callus from pressure group Moviment Graffitti is set to appear on this evening’s episode of Lovin Daily.

Callus has been active with Moviment Graffitti for almost 20 years now and is often seen leading protests and demonstrations, related to issues such as the environment, social issues, and migration.

Among many environmental issues, the interview will be touching upon current matters such as the recently shot down Marsaskala marina development.

The live interview will be taking place at around 5:30pm, following the daily news program.