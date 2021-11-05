Local Plastic Warriors Meet British High Commissioner In Malta During COP26
While the world’s leaders are debating our planet’s future in Glasgow at COP26, the British High Commissioner welcomed two well-known local environmental activists and plastic warriors.
Katherine Ward met with Neil Agius and Mark Galea Pace at the UK commission in Malta to speak about the pollution of the Maltese islands and sea, as well as climate change.
“We have a duty to offer a better future to our children,” Agius and Pace said.
Neil Agius has set record after record in long distance ocean swimming, doing a whopping 125km from Linosa to Gozo this summer.
And he does so with a cause – to raise awareness about plastic sea pollution for his Wave of Change initiative, where he asked his supporters to collect six pieces of plastic from the sea.
In the meantime, fitness instructor Pace isn’t sitting still either. Collecting donations for Nature Trust, the sea lover did a three-day solo cleanup challenge around the Maltese islands for the same reason as Agius: to raise awareness about marine litter.
The environmentalists share their love for the sea and their passion about keeping it clean, so while recalling their experiences during multiple cleanups around Malta and Gozo, both Neil and Mark sounded their warning that time is running out for all of us to do our part and reverse climate change.
Both of them received the Commonwealth Points of Light for their work in inspiring change and climate action.
“So proud to be supported and recognized by the British High Commission🇬🇧 Environment at the forefront,” Pace said, adding how great it was to see his friend Neil.
“Always a pleasure being invited to the UK in Malta,” Agius added, “together with fellow plastic warrior Mark Galea Pace by Her Excellency British High Commissioner Katherine Ward to discuss COP26, how we can tackle climate change in Malta and possible collaborations with Wave Of Change.”
What have you done to keep the sea clean this year?