Make Malta Green Again! Huge Wall With 27,600 Plants Erected Along Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass

Driving along the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass has just become more pleasant after a green wall with 27,600 plants was erected this morning.

Covering a 350-metre concrete retaining wall, longer than the length of three football grounds, the vertical garden has given new life to one of the most traffic-heavy streets in the country.

The green wall’s structure was manufactured using eco-friendly, recyclable materials and specifically designed to reduce the risk of damage to the concrete retaining wall behind it. It also incorporates an automatic drip irrigation system connected to a reservoir built in the grounds of an adjacent school. Security cameras have also been installed in case of theft and vandalism.

Financed by Ambjent Malta, the project cost €650,000, which includes maintenance costs for at least five years. Weather permitting, all works will be ready next month.