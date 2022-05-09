Making It ‘Hiker-Friendly’: Here’s How €500,000 Will Be Spent On Mosta’s New Speranza Project

“The valley between the Speranza Chapel and San Paul tal-Qlejgħa Chapel will be cleaned as part of an EU co-financed project under the LIFE + programme,” the Ministry said, answering questions sent by Lovin Malta.

Lovin Malta was interested to learn more about what the half a million euros will be spent on throughout this project.

“The works also include a walkway for visitors and hikers alike, and the restoration of rural structures, rubble walls, stone bridges, and fountains located in the valley,” the Ministry had announced, also adding that it would be made ‘hiker-friendly’.

Leading up to the 2022 General Election, a €500,000 regeneration project was announced for Wied Speranza in Mosta by the Ministry for Energy and the Environment.

3. The installation of measures to stop off-roading bikes from entering the valley

1. The removal of Invasive Alien Species such as Acacia and reeds

According to the Ministry, the project shall consist of:

“The passageways are intended to provide visitors with a visible and safe trail through the valley. Whilst the natural path will be kept as is, it will be made visible through adequate signage and the trimming of excess vegetation,” it said.

“No concrete will be used,” the Ministry assured.

“The primary aim of the project is to protect, conserve and restore the natural habitat of the valley,” it said.

“Due to the nature of the valley, the low accessibility and to ensure that the works leave the minimal impact possible, works must be done by hand or with small machinery. A major part of the cost will be dedicated to these works,” it explained.

“Other costs will cover the planting and maintenance of the indigenous trees. Furthermore, Parks Malta studied the possibility to include the cleaning of the large basin which is situated between Triq Buqana and the chapel. Studies related to the quantification of sediment found in the basin are currently being carried out,” it continued.

“All this makes up the estimated cost of around half a million Euros.”

The Ministry also said that it should be highlighted that the project forms part of one of the largest water catchments in Malta, starting starts from Dingli and finishing at Salina.

“Parks Malta is currently working on various projects related to this catchment. Major works are being carried out at Wied il-Għasel and Wied Santa Katerina whereby eight basins are being cleaned from sediment and the dams restored. The total estimated water harvest is expected to exceed the 45,000m2 of rainwater,” it continued.

“The ultimate aim of these projects is to help replenish the water table whilst preserving and restoring the biodiversity within such valleys. These works are also carried out following discussions with the Environment and Resources Authority and will be in line with all the necessary approvals and nature permits issued,” it assured.

This project is going to be a test for Minister Dalli to show whether her European green values can translate locally to Maltese land.

What do you make of this project?