Malta Gets Its First Solar Footpath To Power Rabat Promenade And More Are On Their Way

The 40-square-metre footpath on the promenade is set to include between 30 to 40 photovoltaic panels which will power around 40% of the roads’s lighting with renewable energy. It is estimated that the PV panels will be able to generate over 4,600 kWh of electricity every year, saving 21 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Malta is about to get its first solar pavement, as part of ongoing reconstruction works in Għeriexem, Rabat.

“This is a progressive government that sees that our country remains up to date with other countries, even in terms of technology,” he said. “Therefore, we will be working to introduce the first solar pavement in Malta. We also felt that it was appropriate to introduce this incentive for the first time in this project. We are aware that this project means so much for the Rabat community especially for those families who live in this area.”

“These families were in a state of despair and something had to be done. With courage, we addressed this problem that had been left unsolved for years, we listened to these people and through Infrastructure Malta’s continuous work, the project is now well underway and these families are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

He added that more photovoltaic footpaths will be developed in the future.