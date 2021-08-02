Malta Has Some Of The Best Coastal Water Quality In The EU According To These Statistics

Believe it or not, Malta has some of the best water quality in the European Union, or at least that’s what the data published by Eurostat shows.

In an effort to conserve our oceans, the EU launched The Sustainable Development Goal in 2014 to track progress made in advancing marine conservation, in fostering sustainable fisheries and in ensuring healthy oceans.

Over the years, the percentage of coastal bathing sites with excellent cleaning water has (thankfully) increased by 2.6% in the EU and the good news doesn’t end there…

According to the statistics, Malta has some of the best waters in the EU, with 97.7% of the island’s coastal bathing sites registering excellent water quality.