Malta Has Some Of The Best Coastal Water Quality In The EU According To These Statistics
Believe it or not, Malta has some of the best water quality in the European Union, or at least that’s what the data published by Eurostat shows.
In an effort to conserve our oceans, the EU launched The Sustainable Development Goal in 2014 to track progress made in advancing marine conservation, in fostering sustainable fisheries and in ensuring healthy oceans.
Over the years, the percentage of coastal bathing sites with excellent cleaning water has (thankfully) increased by 2.6% in the EU and the good news doesn’t end there…
According to the statistics, Malta has some of the best waters in the EU, with 97.7% of the island’s coastal bathing sites registering excellent water quality.
The only countries that beat Malta are Croatia (98.43%) Cyprus (99.12%) and Lithuania (100%).
And Malta is way above the EU average too, which stands at 88.36%
Although it may come as a surprise, we often take for granted the fact that Malta has some divine swimming spots, some of which remain largely unspoiled by human interference.
But in reality, Malta struggles when it comes to protecting its environment when compared to other countries in the EU.
The SDG 14 statistics also indicate that Malta lags extremely behind when it comes to renewable energy consumption and is dead last in the EU with regards to the percentage of forest area to total land area.
Malta is also abysmal when it comes to recycling.
All this comes as the world experiences a series of extreme weather events, including a series of flash floods around Europe, with Malta being no different, as indicated by the current heatwave we’re going through.
