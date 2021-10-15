Malta’s Environment Minister Clarifies Why Msida Promenade Trees Had To Be Uprooted

The Minister for the Environment Aaron Farrugia has clarified the reason why the Msida promenade trees had to be uprooted as part of the Grand Harbour Regeneration Project.

“The proposal required that 47 trees were to be uprooted, in order for them to be transported into a more adequate place,” Farrugia explained to Lovin Malta.

“The place where the trees were planted was restrictive and too close to the sea, and this was in turn negatively affecting the growth of these trees, whereas normally they grow quite large,” he said.

“Therefore a decision had to be taken to uproot these trees and replace them with a species that is better suited for the available environment,” Farrugia concluded.

This comes after yesterday’s news of the trees being uprooted in Triq Ix-Xatt Ta’ Xbiex, which sparked a multitude of reactions across Malta.

The project, which falls under the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation, is a government project which is planning to revamp nine different areas related to the Grand Harbour.

It also aims to create more space for the maritime industry as well as recreational areas for Maltese families to benefit from.

