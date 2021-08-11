Malta’s First Carbon Neutral Garden Is In The Works

The ex-military cemetery, Kalkara’s Rinella Garden, is set to be given a very sustainable and environmentally friendly makeover.

A €1 million regeneration project has been announced for the garden which is set to be completed during the first quarter of 2022. This was revealed by the Minister for Energy, Enterprise, and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli and Minister for Finance and Employment Clyde Caruana.

The project aims to incorporate innovative and sustainable technology, such as solar paving, smart benches, and smart solar bins. The use of such technology is what will embellish this garden to be carbon neutral, solely making use of solar energy.

Additionally, four new water reservoirs were restored in order to enable rainwater harvesting, which will be used for an irrigation system for the garden.

The site’s architectural heritage and deeply embedded history were also taken into consideration when planning this project.

“This project serves as an example for other open spaces. Whilst we are giving families more open spaces, we want to provide sustainable open spaces. With just one project, thanks to innovative technology, we are conserving water, making efficient use of renewable energy, and ensuring that upkeep is a priority”, explained Minister Miriam Dalli.

From his end, Minister Clyde Caruana said that “Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, as a government, we are looking ahead so that in the next budget more funds are allocated to embellish our country, and above all, create more open spaces.”

A project like this is one that Malta needs to see more of so that we protect our national heritage while embellishing our spaces in a sustainable and eco-friendly way.

Do you think Malta should have more projects like this?