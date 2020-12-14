Malta’s Prison Goes Green As Plants Erected Along One Of Kordin’s Exterior Walls

Malta’s prisoners may not get to see it, but the exterior of their home has just been partially transformed into a garden.

This latest green wall was set up after the Paola local council applied for €30,000 from a fund set up by Ambjent Malta specifically for urban greening projects.

It comes with an irrigation system, connected to a nearby reservoir, as well as CCTV cameras in case of theft and vandalism.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said other green walls are in the pipeline and urged local councils to look into various funding schemes at their disposal to beautify their localities.

This latest green wall comes a few weeks after a similar one was erected along the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass. Similar green walls are planned for the Mosta Technopark, the Marsa Industrial Estate and Valletta.