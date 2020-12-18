Man Under Investigation For Fatally Shooting Duck Near Salina Nature Reserve

A man is currently under investigation for shooting a duck at Salina Nature Reserve.

According to BirdLife Malta, a shot was fired yesterday morning from the reedbed near the reserve. It was later discovered that a Mandarian Duck had been killed and was found floating in the Sukkursu canal, near the reserve.

Police were called onto the scene and a firearm was discovered in the reedbed, believed to be the one used by the culprit to shoot the duck. The owner of the firearm was tracked down and is currently being investigated in relation to the crime.

“It is utterly sad that during this year, which has seen an unprecedented rise in illegal killing incidents, individuals such as the one being investigated feel comfortable enough to enter a bird sanctuary in broad daylight and fire at a sitting bird in such a manner,” BirdLife Malta said in a Facebook statement.

Earlier this year, BirdLife Malta announced that it had rescued more illegally shot birds this year than it had collected in the last eight years, with the total number of bird casualties totalling 152 so far.

A total of 618 birds were picked up by activists since 2013, 70% of which were found over the last four years.

The relationship between environmentalists and Malta’s hunting lobby became increasingly strained following the signing over of woodland areas to the Federazzjoni Kaccaturi Nassaba Konservazzjonisti with both sides accusing each other of sabotage in an attempt to damage reputations.

