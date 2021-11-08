Marsaskala Cultural Walk Being Organised To Raise Awareness Amid Yacht Marina Threats
Pressure group Moviment Graffitti is organising a cultural walk next Sunday in Marsaskala in order to raise awareness on exactly what will be lost if plans for a yacht marina go through.
This comes as residents and environmentalists are currently up in arms over the yacht marina that is being proposed in Marsaskala.
“During the walk, we will have the opportunity to appreciate what will be lost if it goes through,” the group said.
“From Żonqor to Jerma, we will be going around the bay of Wied il-Għajn, in order to discover the story, memories, and facts which are bound to this place,” it said.
Joining the walk will be architect Ruben Abela, who will be offering recounts of important events, showing historic sites, and giving information of socio-cultural value.
The walk will be taking place on Sunday (14th November) at 10am, with the meeting point being at Żonqor point, next to the ex-National pool.
