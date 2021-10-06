Marsaskala Fishermen To Protest Against Proposed Yacht Marina Tomorrow

“The public is invited to attend the press conference by the fishermen of Wied il-Ghajn, where we will be explaining how the plan of the yacht marina will abolish these fishermen if it goes forward,” said Moviment Graffitti.

During this upcoming press conference, the fishermen affected by these proposed plans will be explaining how the marina would effect them and other fishermen alike.

Another press conference against the controversial proposed Marsaskala marina has been called by activist NGO Moviment Graffitti in collaboration with concerned fishermen and residents.

The press conference is set to happen tomorrow at 6 pm, next to the slipway facing the church of Marsaskala.

The NGO is yet again encouraging people to attend, to pass on the people’s message and shed light on the negative impacts the proposed marina will have on the environment and on the fishermen of the area.

Moviment Graffitti is also stressing this project will come with unprecedented damage towards the surrounding environment, with huge parts of the seabed to be covered.

“This means that the fishermen that make use of this bay for their work, will end up kicked out so their place is taken by the rich men and their yachts,” it said.

“There should be no yacht marina in Marsaskala,” they reiterated.

