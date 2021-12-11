Massive Trees With Exposed Roots At Risk Of Collapsing In Mellieħa Hill

“We will not only lose these magnificent trees but also pose a danger to drivers coming up this hill,” the man told the newsroom.

Photos sent to Lovin Malta show that the trees’ roots are well exposed, therefore weakening their support structure.

A number of massive mature trees situated in the infamous Mellieħa hill are at risk of collapsing with one of the next storms that will hit Malta.

The man who sent in the images also brought the issue up in a Parliamentary question with Robert Cutajar, as he is concerned that these trees will eventually collapse.

The reply to the parliamentary question was as follows:

“Although the Selmun hill is an arterial road, an inspection was done on 3rd December and it resulted that there are no rocks or trees which could pose a danger for drivers.”

However, the images submitted clearly show that these trees could very well collapse given that their full support is compromised, especially in the event of heavy rain or wind.

The best course of action would probably be to erect a wall to keep the remaining soil in its place.

What do you make of this?