Maypole Removes One Million Plastic Bags From Circulation In Malta

Another success story in the fight towards sustainable transitions with businesses in Malta has been achieved with Maypole managing to remove one million plastic bags from the Maltese market.

As part of their goals to be more environmentally sustainable, Maypole has also undergone several changes to their stores. This includes the installation of a green wall in front of their most recent shop.

In a statement, Minister Aaron Farrugia re-iterated the crucial role that consumers and businesses play in the transition towards a greener economy and lifestyle.

Farrugia praised Maypole’s efforts in their environmental practises and initiatives that have aimed to voluntarily help reduce the plastic waste generation in Malta. Having started this initiative last year, Maypole pledged to remove one million plastic bags a year from Malta’s market, which has now been achieved in their first year.

He explained that when it was first announced, Maypole’s directors confirmed that they would be doing this reduction in plastics by “giving Maltese bread to the customer in a paper bag instead of a plastic one.”

In this endeavour, Maypole was also praised for taking this step voluntarily and at their own risk to make this initiative a success.

“Every change brings risk and I appreciate that Maypole has taken this step which has now led to a million plastic bags have actually been taken out of circulation. Thus, the goal that was announced last year was a success”, the Minister stated.