Meet The 14-Year-Old Boy Who Founded An Awareness Group For Malta’s Natural Environment
Meet Matthew Farrugia, the local 14-year-old boy who felt that he wanted to do something for the state of Malta’s natural environment.
Sometime last year, Matthew started noticing that there was not enough awareness within the community about issues related to the environment.
With this energy, he decided to found a group, called ‘Clean and Green’ together with the Salesians of Senglea, with the intention of gathering youths who also share the same interest of wanting to safeguard the environment.
“I was inspired by Greta Thunberg, and I am hoping to inspire other youths either to take care of our home,” Matthew told Lovin Malta.
The group first started out with just three members, but it has now grown up to around 30 youths, with ages as young as 11 and as old as 21.
They meet every two weeks, where they have discussions and brainstorms on what they can do to help nurture and preserve the environment.
Apart from that, they organise scientific clean-ups at Rinella Bay every six months, which is running on a 5-year basis.
The scientific clean-ups are being done so that information is formulated on the type of trash gathered, and then the collated information is inputted into the Environment Resources Authority’s (ERA) website.
Last August, they also organised a car wash for fundraising to aid them in this endeavor.
Check out their Facebook page here.
