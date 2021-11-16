Meet The 14-Year-Old Boy Who Founded An Awareness Group For Malta’s Natural Environment

Meet Matthew Farrugia, the local 14-year-old boy who felt that he wanted to do something for the state of Malta’s natural environment.

Sometime last year, Matthew started noticing that there was not enough awareness within the community about issues related to the environment.

With this energy, he decided to found a group, called ‘Clean and Green’ together with the Salesians of Senglea, with the intention of gathering youths who also share the same interest of wanting to safeguard the environment.

“I was inspired by Greta Thunberg, and I am hoping to inspire other youths either to take care of our home,” Matthew told Lovin Malta.