Mellieħa Local Councillor Willing To Dedicate Graffiti Wall To Stop Acts Of Vandalism On Private Property

Mellieħa local councillor Ivan Castillo is willing to dedicate a wall for graffiti artists to express themselves in an attempt to stop acts of vandalism in the area.

In a Facebook post, Castillo drew attention to the increased vandalism in the locality which came in the form of graffiti on private property.

“This is completely unacceptable and we need to work together to see that this is stopped! This is not about suppressing artistic expression! It’s about common decency and mutual respect within our community,” he said.

In the photos, graffiti tags can be seen sprayed on various private properties around the locality.

Instead of shooting down graffiti artists, Castillo proposed to dedicate a wall “to anyone who wants to express their graffiti in an organised manner.”

This isn’t the first time Castillo has voiced his concerns over the proliferation of graffiti in Mellieħa. Just three weeks ago, the councillor noted several incidents of vandalism on bus stops and public furniture.

In one incident, someone had sprayed Satan on a Xemxija Heritage trail.