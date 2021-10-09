Metro Proposal Is A Threat To The Environment And Public Spaces, Say ADPD

The metro proposal is being described as a threat to the environment, existing public spaces, and Malta’s cultural and historical heritage by green party ADPD.

This was stated this morning during a press conference related to the Metro proposal, next to the old railway station in Birkirkara.

“When one considers all the known information, the Metro proposal is not suitable. It creates too many environmental problems and is a threat to both existing public spaces and our historical heritage,” said ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo.

Until the government published the consultants’ detailed studies, a call for public consultation on the metro project would be a waste of time, it argued.

ADPD Deputy Chairperson Mark Zerafa stressed that the plans should be mindful of Malta’s already small amount of public spaces, and respect the existing.

The government proposal outlines that Ġnien l-Istazzjon in Birkirkara will be utilised as one of the stations for the metro, in turn eliminating a significant part of the garden.

“The introduction of mass transport facilities should improve the quality of life of our residents: it should not make it worse,” he said.

The party also emphasised that other modes of transportation have been pushed to the side, when really what is needed is for a balance to be found.

“There are however alternatives: Bus Rapid Transit, overland tram, and an elevated metro. All these have been set aside by the government and its advisors,” it said said.

It also stressed that the excavation works for the metro will result in unprecedented land reclamation.

“Malta was always very cautious and very rarely resorted to land reclamation. We hope that after ruining our land as a result of overdevelopment, it is now not the turn of our marine environment to be ruined, using the Metro as an excuse.”

It also pointed out the potential dangers that come in terms of historical and archeological remains, with excavation also being proposed in sites that are ecologically sensitive.

“The choice which will be eventually made should not only reduce cars from our roads: it should do this with the minimum of environmental impacts and in full respect of our historical and ecological heritage,” it concluded.

