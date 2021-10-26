د . إAEDSRر . س

‘Metro Studies Were Not An Electoral Gimmick’ Says Ian Borg

Recently published metro studies were not an electoral gimmick, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said during a speech at the Climate Change National Conference.

Borg addressed rumours which were implying that the published studies in relation to the metro were an electoral gimmick, and clarified that they were published with the intention of a national discussion.

“The discussion is much bigger than that, we need to see whether it is sustainable and feasible,” he said.

He emphasised that the discussion needed is much bigger than an electoral gimmick, and the published studies call for a mature political discussion on the way forward.

The metro is the fourth crucial measure for mass transportation in Malta, among free transportation and electrifying the public transport fleet, mentioned in the Low Carbon Development Strategy.

Borg also addressed measures in place for aviation and maritime, highlighting that these sectors cannot be ignored and must be tackled on a national level.

He also highlighted that while the theme of the conference is climate change, change is the most important word there, as if we do not change our everyday actions, then the objections will not be reached.

