MISSING: Tree Sponsored By Councillor Brazenly Stolen From Ħaż-Żebbug Public Garden

“It is truly a shame that the work done by people that were involved in this initiative is taken away by an egoistic person,” the band club expressed.

Għaqda Kazin Banda San Filep condemned the act and expressed their disappointment in a Facebook post, describing the incident as “egotistical”.

A freshly planted Cypress tree has been unfortunately stolen from a public garden in Ħaż-Żebbug, just weeks after a local tree-planting campaign.

The tree stolen was one of two planted a few weeks ago by Ħaż-Żebbug residents together with the band club as part of the ‘Go Green Week’ environmental campaign.

“It’s shameful that in this day and age such things are still happening! It never passed through our minds that we’ll be posting about a stolen tree a few weeks after,” the vice president of the band club told Lovin Malta.

These two Cypress trees were sponsored by Ħaż-Żebbug local councillor Steve Zammit Lupi, who also helped with plantation and watering the trees on a frequent basis.

“This is an act of vandalism that left absolutely nothing but harm,” the band club stressed.

The authorities were also contacted about the matter, and the band club is seeking information on the incident, asking for it to be directly passed on to them or to the Police.

