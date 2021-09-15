More Rangers On Their Way! New Unit To Patrol Maltese Countryside To Protect It
The Heritage Parks Federation Unit (HPF) just announced the launch of a Patrolling Ranger Unit set to cover additional areas around Malta.
The federation was previously set up by local NGOs Nature Trust Malta, Din L-Art Helwa, and GAIA Foundation, as an incentive to safeguard and monitor the area of Majjistral Park.
As of the 13th of September, the Ranger Unit is adding the sites managed by Nature Trust – FEE Malta and Din l-Art Ħelwa to its uptake area.
“In 2021 Majjistral Park implemented more frequent patrols and this proved to be very beneficial, both for protecting the Park’s biodiversity and to educate the visitors on the green code; how to behave when being in nature,” the federation wrote in a Facebook post.
The HPF Rangers will continue to be trained in different areas, such as; flora and fauna, environmental laws, Natura2000 sites, wildlife rescue, basic fire safety and first aid.
The Unit will soon be issuing a call for volunteers interested in participating in this initiative, and a fundraiser will also be launched shortly.
The HPF Ranger Unit project is also endorsed by #TheMaltaPolice as they aim to continue working closely together to safeguard the environment.
