Abandoned Mosta Field That Once Belonged To A Notorious Murderer Will Be Turned Into A Family Park
An abandoned field in Mosta is going to be transformed into a park for the local community to enjoy.
The football pitch-sized field once belonged to the notorious murderer Ċikku Fenech, who went on the run in June 1963 following the murder of Ċikku Vella during a heated argument.
Fenech became Malta’s most-wanted man but avoided arrest for months, including by hiding in caves near Ġnejna, before eventually giving himself up to the police in September.
He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, released early, but jailed again for 16 years following the 1976 shooting of Kalċidon Zammit at the Mosta housing estate. He died in 2014 aged 74.
As part of a €4.5 million investment by the National Development and Social Fund (NDSF) in parks across Malta, Fenech’s Mosta field will now become a family park, with WasteServ’s urban greening arm GreenServ put in charge of implementing and administering the project.
Pictured above: Digital render of what the field should look like
The aim of the project is to create green spaces in a highly built-up area.
Fenech’s former plot of land boasts many indigenous trees, such as cypress and olive trees and the entire park design will be oriented around the already existed flora and fauna. The design anticipates to be easily accessible and enjoyably by people of all ages and capabilities.
The plans were announced by Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities Alex Muscat in the presence of the WasteServ Malta CEO Richard Bilocca and Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia.
Pictured above: The plan for the field in Mosta
Farrugia said the government intends “to offer new concepts of living within urban spaces, based on ecological principles with green infrastructural projects for Gozitan and Maltese families.”
Parliamentary Secretary Muscat shed light on the fact that many Maltese were demanding more green, open spaces.
He insisted that this project is an answer to those demands. The speakers were also adamant in mentioning that the field was eligible for a development scheme but instead is to be converted into a park.
