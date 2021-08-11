Abandoned Mosta Field That Once Belonged To A Notorious Murderer Will Be Turned Into A Family Park

An abandoned field in Mosta is going to be transformed into a park for the local community to enjoy.

The football pitch-sized field once belonged to the notorious murderer Ċikku Fenech, who went on the run in June 1963 following the murder of Ċikku Vella during a heated argument.

Fenech became Malta’s most-wanted man but avoided arrest for months, including by hiding in caves near Ġnejna, before eventually giving himself up to the police in September.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, released early, but jailed again for 16 years following the 1976 shooting of Kalċidon Zammit at the Mosta housing estate. He died in 2014 aged 74.

As part of a €4.5 million investment by the National Development and Social Fund (NDSF) in parks across Malta, Fenech’s Mosta field will now become a family park, with WasteServ’s urban greening arm GreenServ put in charge of implementing and administering the project.