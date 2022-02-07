Mosta Residents Raise Concerns Over Proposed Development Touching Wied Il-Għasel

“This is a site that we should conserve not ruin with new buildings. Wied il-Għasel is already ruined in various sites and we should not continue ruining such places. We at Mosta are already overbuilt and overcrowded and ruining part of Mosta’s remaining green lung is diabolical,” one resident said.

Although the development application claims that the land is within the development zone, many residents of the area are saying that it is in fact within ODZ and within a rural conservation zone, due to its proximity to the valley.

Residents of Mosta have raised concerns regarding a development permit application touching upon the pristine valley of Wied il-Għasel, a valley that cuts through the locality.

The development application outlines the construction of a car park in the basement and 4 levels with 3 apartments and a penthouse at the roof level.

“The development is taking place in the ODZ area, at the valley’s green heart, the area rich of flora and fauna so important for the country and Malta people’s wealth is,” another said.

“As per Mosta’s Environmental Constraints Map, the site is a Listed Archaeological Area as well as Listed Ecological Areas, protected areas managed mainly for conservation of specific natural features.”

Apart from that, Mosta valley, together with other Malta’s valleys’ importance in the country’s ecology, were highlighted by UNESCO Maltese National Commission.

It is also important to note that a previous development application within the same site was refused.

“We cannot keep taking up virgin land for monetary gain,” another resident said.

Residents are emphasising the need for protecting the area from any threats of development that may arise, given the area’s ecological importance as well as the overall importance that valleys should be given.

“If this is approved it will give rise to other developers constructing in ODZ areas and also a risk that the building line across all the valley can be moved towards the valley,” another stressed.

The development application is currently awaiting the decision.

