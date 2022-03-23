Mosta Shopping Strip? PA To Decide On New Supermarket Project Near Lidl Today

Just three days before the election, Malta’s Planning Authority is scheduled to make a decision on the new supermarket which is being proposed next to LIDL in Mosta.

The proposed development, filed by Peprina Ltd, is set to incorporate the archaeological remains of the area within the parking lot of the supermarket, which will be uncovered following the demolition of the existing building, Josmar Complex.

The development application plans to change the use of the Class 6A warehouse to a supermarket at the ground floor, while also proposing a change in layout and size of the basement levels -1 and -2, following the discovery of archaeological features with a different that approved in a previous permit.

It also plans to sanction excavation as part of the site, also including 74 parking spaces on each basement level as well as 18 parking spaces at street level.