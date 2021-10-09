Moviment Graffitti Calls For Government Intervention On Agricultural Leases As More Farmers Face Eviction

“The ticking time bomb has now exploded,” the group said, noting that there have been no attempts at correcting the situation.

Farmers are being evicted on a weekly basis, as the situation continues to grow and get out of hand, with farmers facing a damning threat to their sector.

Moviment Graffitti is calling for intervention from the Minister for Agriculture and the Cabinet of Ministers, to put an end to the eviction of farmers from leased agricultural land.

“Farmers are already facing various pressures on their livelihood because of speculation and roadbuilding. Now, evictions have started at an accelerated rate, and we have received reports of some landowners and speculators abusing the fact that many farmers are not aware of their legal rights,” the group continued.

Due to this situation, food security and production are seriously being threatened in Malta, as farmers are on a constant decrease.

“The laws have to be updated to guarantee farmers access to farmland while respecting the Constitutional Court’s decree,” the group stressed.

The laws concerning agricultural leases have never been updated, despite several warnings, leading to a situation where farmers are being evicted every week.

“We need to recognise the important role of farmers as stewards of our countryside, for our mental health and open spaces among others. Most importantly, this should be done to guarantee some degree of food security for Malta in the years to come, especially as climate change and other unforeseen external shocks (such as COVID-19) are direct dangers to our food supply,” the group stressed.

Farming continues to be threatened by the possible eviction of farmers from privately rented land following the “J&C Properties Limited vs Nazzareno Pulis and Others” judgment from the Constitutional Court issued on 23rd November 2020.

In previous months, several agricultural organisations have also been calling for Government intervention to offer a solution for the leasing of agricultural land.

Do you think Malta’s farmers deserve better?