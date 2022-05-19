My Four-Year-Old Daughter Counts Cranes Instead Of Trees, Julie Zahra Says In Reflection On Malta’s Direction

Nationalist MP Julie Zahra has reflected on the state of Malta’s environment by pointing out that her four-year-old daughter has taken to counting cranes.

“Although my four-year-old daughter is still young, she is very observant and sometimes makes me more conscious of certain things,” Zahra said today.

“Whenever we’re on the roof of our home or in the car, she likes counting cranes and I ask myself whether it’s even possible that my daughter has ended up counting cranes instead of trees.”