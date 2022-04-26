New Concrete-Filled Rubble Walls Spotted In Delimara Along Kalanka Bay

This comes just a few days after concrete-filled rubble walls were spotted along a long stretch of countryside between Għarb and San Lawrenz in Gozo.

New rubble walls filled with concrete have been spotted in Delimara, stretching along Kalanka Bay.

Lovin Malta reached out to Infrastructure Malta for a comment on the matter, with a representative confirming that no rubble walls were built in that area by the roads agency.

“We’ve checked with all our departments and all confirmed we did not build any walls in this area,” a representative for IM told Lovin Malta.

Many citizens of Malta have lamented the excessive use of concrete in developments in natural areas, with such instances also posing difficulties for inhabitants that normally find shelter within a traditional rubble wall.

A local architect, Edward Said, had also once submitted an application to nominate Malta’s Ħitan tas-Sejjieħ as cultural heritage with UNESCO.

Have you ever encountered anything similar in Malta’s countryside? If yes, and you would like to speak about it, get in touch with [email protected]

Photos: Caroline-Ciantar Barbara

Share to raise awareness